▶️ Saving Grace Purple Party fundraiser Friday night

Saving Grace is hosting its inaugural Purple Party fundraiser Friday.

The Central Oregon organization offers 24-7 support support to survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault and stalking.

“The thing that we know is domestic violence is pervasive. I often say, if you’re walking outside of your front door, you look to your left, you look to your right. If it’s not your house, it’s unfortunately one of your neighbors. That’s the odds of what we’re talking about. That’s why we’re wearing purple and that’s why we’re raising our voices,” said Saving Grace Executive Director Cassi MacQueen.

The Purple Party will be at the Greenhouse Cabaret at 1017 NE 2nd Street in Bend from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. Friday. You can buy tickets online or at the door. There will be food, drinks, art vendors, a DJ and bingo.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.