The Satanic Temple takes aim at Idaho, Indiana abortion bans

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Religious organizations have long been involved in the debate over Idaho’s strict abortion laws, with Catholic priests, evangelical Christian groups and others frequently lobbying lawmakers and filing legal briefs in support of abortion bans.

Now The Satanic Temple is also weighing in.

The Salem, Massachusetts-based group doesn’t believe in a literal Satan but advocates for the separation of church and state.

It sued Idaho in federal court late last week contending that the state’s abortion bans infringe on the rights of members who may want to practice the temple’s abortion ritual.

The Idaho Attorney General’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

