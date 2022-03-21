Sarah McLachlan, Indigo Girls to play Hayden Homes Amphitheater

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sarah McLachlan and the Indigo Girls will perform at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Friday, June 10, the venue announced Monday.

Canadian singer-songwriter McLachlan has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and has won Grammy and Juno awards.

She is known for such hits as Angel and I Will Remember You.

The folk duo Indigo Girls released their 16th studio album Look Long in 2020, which tells about their personal upbringings.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. here.

General onsale opens Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $125 not including service fees.