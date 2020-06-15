SAR rescues missing hiker near Johnny Lake

Deschutes County Search and Rescue crews found a hiker Sunday night who lost his way near Johnny Lake west of Cascade Lakes Highway.

Assistant Search and Rescue Coordinator Dep. Shane Zook said the Monmouth man got separated from a buddy after the two stopped to smoke marijuana while on an early morning walk.

Zook said 29-year-old Cody Lumby was camping with family and friends near Johnny Lake.

Lumby’s friends searched the area, but could not find him, so they called 911.

Twenty-nine DCSO SAR Volunteers. three DCSO Deputies and US Forest Service law enforcement officers were involved in the search for Lumby.

DCSO SAR Volunteers were divided into Ground Search Teams as well as a K9 team. At about 9 p.m., SAR Volunteers who were searching north of Johnny Lake were conducting sound sweeps (calling out to Lumby as well as using whistles) and they heard a reply in the distance. They followed the sound of the voice they were hearing and located Lumby, Zook said.

After becoming lost, Lumby suffered a minor injury, which made it very difficult for him to walk, so he had built himself a small fire to keep warm, Zook said.

When Lumby heard the SAR Volunteers calling out for him, he began yelling back until he was found. SAR Volunteers helped Lumby in getting back to his camp as well as extinguishing his warming fire. Lumby refused any further medical treatment.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens that while in the wilderness, drugs and alcohol can affect your ability to navigate through areas of dense forest like that found around Johnny Lake.