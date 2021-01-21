SAR helps Salem-area man to safety after truck gets stuck in the snow

Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped a man to safety Wednesday night after getting his truck stuck in the snow south of Mt. Bachelor.

SAR Coordinator Lt. Mike Biondi said dispatch got a call around 8 p.m. from a man saying his son, 20-year-old Timothy Walters of Jefferson, was stuck in the snow in the Sisters area.

A phone ping, however, showed Walters to be about 9.8 miles southwest of Mt. Bachelor and SAR was contacted for help, Biondi said.

Five SAR volunteers and one Special Services Deputy responded to assist.

Two SAR members were sent to the area of Cascade Lakes Hwy via FS road 40.

The volunteers traveled the majority of the way to the Walters with a 4×4 pickup.

They then deployed the tracked DCSO SAR ARGO ATV and found Walters at 2:35 a.m.

Biondi said he was uninjured and in good spirits. SAR members learned Walters was trying to hike in the Three Sisters wilderness.

He was provided a courtesy ride back to Bend where he was reunited with his family.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind those traveling during the winter to anticipate changes in the weather and varying snowpack conditions.

It is also recommended if you’re travelling forest service roads this time of year they are generally not maintained so planning your route is suggested.

Also, be sure to bring appropriate vehicles and equipment: including a shovel, lighting, clothing, blankets, food, water, navigation and communication devices to include a cell phone charger.