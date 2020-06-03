SAR helps injured mountain biker at Phil’s Trail area in Bend

A 68-year-old mountain biker was injured on a ride in Bend Wednesday, but was able to walk to the road where an ambulance was waiting.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator Lt. Bryan Husband said dispatch got a call around 12:15 from someone who came across an injured biker on Ben’s Trail, about 1.3 miles from the Phil’s Trailhead parking area.

Larry Rosenberg of Bend had just fallen off his bike and landed on a rock, Husband said. The caller reported Rosenberg would need help getting back to the road.

Two DCSO Deputies responded to Rosenburg’s location, while a call-out was initiated for DCSO SAR Volunteers to respond, Husband said.

The first deputy arrived at 12:55 p.m., with 13 DCSO SAR Volunteers arriving at 1:22 p.m. with a wheeled litter.

Husband said the crews determined Rosenberg could walk under his own power, but he was helped along an alternate trail about one-third of a mile to Skyliners Road.

Bend Fire & Rescue took it from there, driving Rosenberg to St. Charles in Bend for treatment.