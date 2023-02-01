▶️ Santiam SnoLab lets you make custom skis, snowboards with your own 2 hands

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Have you ever dreamed of designing or making your own custom skis or snowboard? Maybe you’ve even given it a shot in the garage. Well, now you can turn that dream into a reality at the Santiam SnoLab, located at the base of Hoodoo Ski Area.

Custom, unique and one of one. That’s what Santiam SnoLab promises your skis or snowboard will be if you work with them.

And when we say work with them, we don’t mean give them your height and weight and what graphics you want on the board so that they can do the work. We mean work with them — side-by-side and shoulder-to-shoulder — in their workshop actually making the thing.

“There are places that I know of where you can have somebody build you a custom set of skis. But as far as I know, we are the only place that I know of, especially right in a ski resort where you can build your own custom ski and snowboards and custom performance, custom aesthetics,” said Hank Gulledge, Santiam SnoLab Department Manager.

The workshop just might be in the coolest location ever. You can literally watch skiers and boarders coming down the slopes of Hoodoo while you’re working on making your own skis or board.

Synergy at its finest.

“How can you beat this? I mean, I’m looking out at who is main chair. The green chair. I can see Blue Valley. Today is a beautiful bluebird day. People are snowboarding in front of me. You cannot beat this view,” said Hank.

The Santiam SnoLab team will hold your hand through the entire process.

“Most people are just … they can’t even believe that they’re building their own snowboard or their own skis and just watching people’s realization of, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that I’m doing something so complex and I’m doing it right here myself with with some help,'” said Hank. “So I think that’s the best part is the human interaction.”

The SnoLab is open year round and works with all ages and skill levels.

So whether you’re someone who likes to buy experiences or you’re in the other camp that likes to buy things, Santiam SnoLab has got you covered. You can learn more at santiamsnolab.com.