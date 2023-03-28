Santiam Pass traffic delayed due to avalanche, drivers urged to re-route

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

ODOT TripCheck showed a road closure on Santiam Pass due to an avalanche on Tuesday afternoon.

The alert showed up just after 1 p.m. at milepost 79.

Kacey Davey from ODOT told Central Oregon Daily News that only the westbound lanes are currently closed.

“At this time, I looks like eastbound lanes are still open but there could be delays as crews clear the snow in both directions,” Davey said.

Crews from Bend are on their way to assist others already working to clear the area.

Traffic is currently backed up at Hog Rock, but Davey was unsure how long delays would be.

At 1:40 p.m., the ODOT TripCheck showed that delays were expected to be under 20 minutes.

Central Oregon Daily News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.