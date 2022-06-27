Santiam horse camp re-opens for first time since 2020; Reservations open

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Santiam Horse Camp in the Santiam State Forest will re-open to campers with opportunities to book reservations starting today, June 27, 2022.

The camp was damaged in the 2020 Labor Day fires, and was closed for the 2021 camping season.

You can make a reservation for dates after July 1, 2022.

Santiam Horse Camp is primarily for people camping with horses, and some spots are reserved exclusively for equestrians.

To make a reservation, click here and search for “Santiam Horse Camp.”

Maps, closure areas and anticipated re-opening timelines for popular areas are posted to the Santiam State Forest recovery site.

Re-openings will also be announced on ODF’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Visitors to the area are likely to see a patchwork of fire effects from the 2020 Labor Day fires.

Most trees in the camp area survived, but staff and volunteers had to rebuild corrals and other infrastructure.

Other areas close to the camp were heavily damaged. Visitors are asked to respect all closures and take particular caution in burned areas.