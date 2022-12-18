‘Santa’s Plate’ full of holiday cheer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hundreds of kids, and their families, got quite the holiday experience on Sunday.

The Giving Plate hosted their first Santa’s Plate fundraiser at the Riverhouse Convention Center in Bend.

Kids of all ages wandered through a winter wonderland meeting characters like Buddy the Elf and Mr. and Mrs Clause.

“We wanted to share this really special experience with the community and give them a chance to experience it, and we’re blown away at the support coming in,” said Ranae Staley the executive director The Giving Plate.

The event came on the heels of the organization’s Jingle Store that allowed 850 children from lower-income families “buy” gifts for themselves and their family.

“It has been everything I hoped it would be for our community and beyond. I have been so overwhelmed watching families walk through,” added Staley.

Organizers hope to make Santa’s Plate an annual event.

