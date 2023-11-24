▶️ Santaland open in Old Mill district through Dec. 23

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Santa’s arrival by helicopter into the Old Mill district marks the official opening of Santaland.

This year’s venue is between the ‘Sweet Tooth’ candy shop, and ‘Sunglass Hut’ in the Old Mill.

Families can drop off letters to St. Nick, and even get a photo taken with Santa himself.

Santaland runs from Black Friday through Dec. 23.

