▶️ WATCH: Santa spotted wake surfing on Lake Billy Chinook

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Believe it or not, Santa is already in Central Oregon.

Our Steele Haugen shared the video above of one of his friend’s mom dressed as St. Nick and wake surfing at Lake Billy Chinook.

This is Cherie Simmons of Madras, showing off her mad wake surfing skills at the Cove Palisades in Culver.

She was keeping her balance pretty well before wiping out.

The video above is silent.

