▶️ Eat lunch and meet Santa at Mountain Burger’s ‘Santa Sundays’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Santa Claus made an appearance at Mountain Burger in Bend on Sunday.

The restaurant is holding Santa Sundays and invited the public to come enjoy a meal and meet Santa.

Smiling faces got a chance to meet jolly St. Nick and left with full bellies and a complimentary Polaroid photo.

“It’s a great time, it’s great energy, people love it, and it makes it a lot of fun for us here in the restaurant to come to work every day and be able to hang out with Santa, I mean who could complain about hanging out with Santa, it’s not a bad time at all,” said Colin Gladden General Manager of Mountain Burger

If you missed it, don’t worry Santa will be back next Sunday, December 10th and 17th from 12pm to 3pm.

