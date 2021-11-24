Santa set for Old Mill District arrival; appearances through Dec. 22nd

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

The jolly man in red will land at 10 a.m. Friday in the Old Mill District from the North Pole on a flight from our friends at AirLink.

Round up the littles, your favorite warm beverage and come celebrate the start of the season!

He’ll be available to entertain your little sugarplums every Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. starting Thanksgiving weekend through December – Nov. 26-27, Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-11, Dec. 17-18, and Dec. 21-22.

With a little help from the elves, Santa will engage the kiddos in various activities like reading holiday books, opening and reading letters, singing carols and answering questions about life in the North Pole with the reindeer.

Write & Mail a Letter to Santa

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 19, three special Christmas mailboxes will be in the Old Mill District for children to drop off their letters to Santa.

The mailboxes can be found at the South end by Wild Child, in the SantaLand plaza near City Home and Greg’s and at the North end of the district.

Please note: No postage stamp is required. If the child would like to receive a letter back, be sure to include the return address on the envelope.

Tree of Joy: Give to Needy Families this Holiday Season

A partnership between the Salvation Army, the Rotary Club of Greater Bend and the Old Mill District, the Tree of Joy ensures that every child in Central Oregon experiences the joy of Christmas.

This year, the traditional in-person Tree of Joy with tags is on hold, but the annual program that provides approximately 1,000 Central Oregon children with holiday gifts will live on virtually.

If you would like to participate by purchasing a gift for a child, visit the Rotary Club of Greater Bend website for children’s names and gift ideas!

Unwrapped gifts can be delivered to The Salvation Army in Bend at 515 NE Dekalb near Bend High School.

The Salvation Army is receiving gifts Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.