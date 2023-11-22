▶️ How you can ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ this Christmas

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is back this year.

Home Instead Senior Care has put up Christmas trees at businesses throughout Central Oregon. There are paper ornaments on the trees with wish lists from local senior citizens.

After buying the requested presents, you drop them off at a donation box and volunteers will wrap them. Then the folks from Meals on Wheels will deliver them.

“A lot of times, it’s the only present they will receive all holiday season. So there’s just a lot of joy. There is a lot of kind of love and sort of this feeling of being cared for,” said Emma Fried-Cassorla, Director of Communications and Programs at the Council on Aging of Central Oregon.

You can find a list of where to find the trees here. The deadline to be a Santa is Dec. 13.

