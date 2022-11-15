▶️ How you can be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

You have the opportunity to be a Santa to a senior citizen this holiday season.

The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program, which is run by Home Instead, returns for its 20th year in Central Oregon.

Community members can find “Be A Santa” trees or displays in multiple locations including Fred Meyer in Bend and Redmond and the La Pine Activity Center, to name a few.

Trees will have ornaments with the name and desired gift for a senior which can then be purchased and returned to the tree locations.

“This just helps fight isolation for our seniors who are shut in and those who potentially might not receive a Christmas gift or get to be with their family over the holidays. So it fights isolation, depression, it gives our community an opportunity to give back to those who have given so much to us,” said Gloria Vloedman, Director of Community Relations for Home Instead Central Oregon.

Last year more than 600 seniors received $1,800 in gifts thanks to the communities support.

The program ends on December 9.

You can find locations by going to besantatoasenior.com