▶️ Longtime Santa’s Helper in Bend heading into retirement

by Steve Kaufmann

The cold is starting to thaw and, with it, one of Santa’s helpers in Central Oregon is hanging up his red hat.

William Walther has dressed up as the Santa at the Bend River Promenade for 30 years. But he’s retiring and moving to warmer climates.

“I am going to miss his family. I already miss these families. It’s one of the reasons I decided to come here for two hours,” Walther said Sunday as he gave hugs and said his farewells to people who have come to visit him for years at Christmastime.

Central Oregon Daily’s Steve Kauffman was there for the goodbyes. You can watch in the video above.

