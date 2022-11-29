▶️ Santa Express rides through first neighborhood, collecting donations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Fire Department’s Santa Express returned Monday.

For three nights in a row, Santa Claus and fire crews will drive through neighborhoods collecting food, clothes and toys to support the Salvation Army.

Central Oregon Daily’s Steele Haugen followed the department Monday night.

Here is more from Bend Fire and Rescue:

Here is a list of the neighborhoods with maps for our nightly walks www.bendoregon.gov/santaexpress

Monday – NWX, Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods (Route map)

Tuesday – Pineridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods (Route map)

Wednesday – Foxborough, Larkspur, Sun Meadow neighborhoods (Route map)

Drop off non-perishable foods, new toys or clothing at any of these locations. Boxes will be in place until Friday, December 16, 2022:

Bend Fire & Rescue Fire Stations – blue recycling bins will be at each system for drop offs:

West Fire Station – 1212 SW Simpson Ave

East Fire Station – 62420 Hamby Rd

North Fire Station – 63377 Jamison St

South Fire Station – 61080 Country Club Dr

Tumalo Fire Station – 64725 Cook Ave

Pilot Butte Fire Station – 425 NE 15 th St

St The Salvation Army – 515 NE Dekalb Ave.

The Bend Airport flight center – 63132 Powell Butte Highway

Snap Fitness locations in Bend –

SW Amber Meadow Dr, NW Lolo Dr and NE 4 th St

St Starbucks locations throughout Central Oregon –

Bend: Century Dr, Colorado Ave, Reed Ln., NE 3 rd St and NE 27 th St

St and NE 27 St Redmond: SW Rimrock Way, SW Canal Blvd

If you can’t make it any of these locations and would like someone to come by and pick up your donation in the Bend area, please call our office at 541-322-6386 to arrange a curbside pickup.