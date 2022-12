by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

It’s the interview any journalist would give their careers for.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom sat down with the big man himself — Santa Claus.

Among the probing questions:

Which of your many names do you like to go with?

How are the reindeer doing and which one is your favorite?

How does he manage working on a Christmas Sunday when there’s NFL football that day?

And where is Eric on the Naughty or Nice list this year?

