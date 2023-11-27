▶️ Santa Claus visits Good Morning Central Oregon to talk about Bend Christmas Parade

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Santa Claus made a special visit to Good Morning Central Oregon Monday to visit with Megan Sinclair and talk about Saturday’s Downtown Bend Christmas Parade.

The parade starts at noon. The route starts at the corner of NW Harmon Avenue and NW Newport Avenue. It goes east on Newport, south on NW Wall Street, west on NW Riverside Boulevard to NW Galveston Avenue before ending back at Harmon Avenue.

RELATED: Santaland open in Old Mill District through Dec. 23

RELATED: Santa kicks off Christmas season in the Old Mill, flies in on helicopter