Santa makes a pre-Christmas visit to Old Mill District

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Someone named Saint Nick took a break from his Christmas workshop to head down to the Old Mill in Bend Friday.

Santa Claus flew in by helicopter — because, you know, Rudolph and the rest of the team are in training for their Christmas marathon.

Santa made sure all the children who were there today were being good for the holidays and took some time take requests for Christmas presents before flying back to the North Pole.

He tells us his elves are right on schedule.

