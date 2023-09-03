▶️Fans lined up at Barnes and Noble Saturday for Sanoma Blakeley’s Book Signing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Barnes and Noble was busy Saturday afternoon for Sanoma Blakeley’s book signing.

Eager people waited in a line that wrapped all around the store to meet Sanoma and get their books signed by the author, if they were so lucky to get one.

The event started at 2pm and all the books in the store were sold out within 30 minutes.

The book, “Chasing Dreams: The True Story of the youngest female Tevis Cup Champion,” was picked up by a publisher and released in July and is available at local bookstores and on Amazon.

