NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) —

There was no ceremony Sunday at the site, a short distance from the school. It has become a custom in Newtown on anniversaries and other remembrances of the shooting to mark them with quiet reflection.

Relatives of the victims were given a private tour of the grounds Saturday. Paths at the memorial lead to a water feature with a sycamore tree in the middle and the victims’ names engraved on the top of a surrounding supporting wall.