660,000 top-loading washing machines recalled for fire hazard

About 663,500 top-loading Samsung washing machines sold at major retailers have been recalled because the machines can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard. There have been nearly a dozen incidents of property damage and three people injured.
Here are the details from the Consumer Product Safety Commission on what consumers need to look for and what to do next.
Description: This recall involves several models of Samsung’s top-load washers with super speed wash. The washers were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors and include model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A. The model and serial numbers are found on the washer’s label attached to the inside of the top lid. An additional label is located on the rear of the washer. The following model and serial number ranges are included in the recall:
|
Model Number
|
Serial Number Range
|
WA49B5105AV/US
|
01J457BT700001W through 01J457BTB00111H
|
WA49B5105AW/US
|
01J557BT700001J through 01J557BT700010D
|
WA49B5205AW/US
|
01HH57BT300006X through 01HH57BTB00932W
|
WA50B5100AV/US
|
01J257BT70001B through 01J257BTB01232B
|
WA50B5100AW/US
|
01J357BT770001L through 01J357BT700010F
|
WA51A5505AC/US
|
01HA57BR700003P through 01HA57BTB00346F
|
WA51A5505AV/US
|
01H257BR600003R through 01H257BTB02018L
|
WA51A5505AW/US
|
01GY57BR600026P through 01GY57BTB00269W
|
WA52A5500AC/US
|
01HB57BR700003Y through 01HB57BTB02968X
|
WA52A5500AV/US
|
01H357BR600006A through 01H357BTB01820Y
|
WA52A5500AW/US
|
01H457BR600003X through 01H457BTB01503Y
|
WA54A7305AV/US
|
01H557BR600003P through 01H557BR800650T
|
WA55A7300AE/US
|
01H057BR600001H through 01H057BTB05872Z
|
WA55A7700AV/US
|
01H157BR600151Z through 01H157ZT700005K
RELATED: Children’s weighted blanket sold at Target recalled after 2 deaths
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately check whether their washer’s software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated. Instructions on how to check whether a washer’s software has been updated can be found here https://www.samsung.com/us/support/tlw-sw-update
All Wi-Fi equipped washers that are plugged into a power source and actively connected to the internet will automatically download the free software repair over-the-air when they are connected to the internet. Consumers who have not connected their Wi-Fi equipped washer to the internet should contact Samsung for instructions on how to download the software repair.
Consumers whose washer does not have Wi-Fi capability or who otherwise wish to receive a free software repair without connecting to the internet, should immediately stop using the washer and contact Samsung directly for a free dongle to plug in and download the free software repair.
Incidents/Injuries: Samsung has received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers; 10 of which resulted in property damage. Three consumers have reported injuries due to smoke inhalation.
Sold At: Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores nationwide and online at Samsung.com from June 2021 through December 2022 for between $900 and $1,500.
Distributor(s): Samsung Electronics America Inc., of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
Manufactured In: United States
Recall number: 23-080