660,000 top-loading washing machines recalled for fire hazard

Model Number Serial Number Range WA49B5105AV/US 01J457BT700001W through 01J457BTB00111H WA49B5105AW/US 01J557BT700001J through 01J557BT700010D WA49B5205AW/US 01HH57BT300006X through 01HH57BTB00932W WA50B5100AV/US 01J257BT70001B through 01J257BTB01232B WA50B5100AW/US 01J357BT770001L through 01J357BT700010F WA51A5505AC/US 01HA57BR700003P through 01HA57BTB00346F WA51A5505AV/US 01H257BR600003R through 01H257BTB02018L WA51A5505AW/US 01GY57BR600026P through 01GY57BTB00269W WA52A5500AC/US 01HB57BR700003Y through 01HB57BTB02968X WA52A5500AV/US 01H357BR600006A through 01H357BTB01820Y WA52A5500AW/US 01H457BR600003X through 01H457BTB01503Y WA54A7305AV/US 01H557BR600003P through 01H557BR800650T WA55A7300AE/US 01H057BR600001H through 01H057BTB05872Z WA55A7700AV/US 01H157BR600151Z through 01H157ZT700005K

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately check whether their washer’s software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated. Instructions on how to check whether a washer’s software has been updated can be found here https://www.samsung.com/us/support/tlw-sw-update

All Wi-Fi equipped washers that are plugged into a power source and actively connected to the internet will automatically download the free software repair over-the-air when they are connected to the internet. Consumers who have not connected their Wi-Fi equipped washer to the internet should contact Samsung for instructions on how to download the software repair.

Consumers whose washer does not have Wi-Fi capability or who otherwise wish to receive a free software repair without connecting to the internet, should immediately stop using the washer and contact Samsung directly for a free dongle to plug in and download the free software repair.

Incidents/Injuries: Samsung has received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers; 10 of which resulted in property damage. Three consumers have reported injuries due to smoke inhalation.

Sold At: Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores nationwide and online at Samsung.com from June 2021 through December 2022 for between $900 and $1,500.

Distributor(s): Samsung Electronics America Inc., of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In: United States

Recall number: 23-080