Sammy Hagar and The Circle added to Hayden Homes Amphitheater 2022 lineup

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater has added rock legend Sammy Hagar and The Circle to its 2022 summer concert lineup.

The show is set for Sept. 1st.

Online presale happens at 10 a.m. Jan. 27th with the password LOCAL.

General onsale begins Jan. 28th at 10 a.m. or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill.

Hagar will be joined by his best-selling rock supergroup The Circle, featuring fellow Van Halen alum and Rock Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Anthony; Grammy-award winning drummer, Jason Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso.

Special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers will also join the entire tour, which is produced by Live Nation and presented by Hagar’s portfolio of spirits — Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Santo Tequila and Beach Bar Rum.

Anthony was the longest-tenured bassist for Van Halen, playing with the band from 1974-2006.

George Thorogood and The Destroyers are set to turn up the rock-blues vibes as they celebrate 45 years in music.

With a catalog of classic hits that includes “Who Do You Love,” “Move It On Over,” “Bad To The Bone,” “I Drink Alone” and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” it’s a pairing for the rock party record books.

Here’s the current Hayden Homes Amphitheater 2022 schedule:

May 13-14 – Bend Brewfest (in the Old Mill District for 2022)

June 14 – HAIM with special guest SASAMI

June 22 – Tenacious D with Puddles Pity Party

June 25 – “Weird Al” Yankovic with Emo Philips

July 16 – Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Blue October

July 22 – Dispatch and O.A.R. with special guest Robert Randolph Band

Aug. 11 – Rebelution with Steel Pulse, DENM and DJ Markle

Aug. 19 – Thomas Rhett with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith

Sept. 1 – Sammy Hagar and The Circle

Sept. 25 – Jack Johnson with special guests Ron Artis II, Thunderstorm Artis, and The Truth