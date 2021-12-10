Salvation Army in Bend hopes to raise $145,000 for local families

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Salvation Army in Bend, Oregon has a goal of raising $145,000 this Christmas season through red kettles to help local families in need.

The Corps has raised $79,806 (55% of goal) to date.

“Triple the number of families have signed up for Christmas help this year,” says Major Michael Johnson, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army Bend Corps, “Requests for utility assistance and gas assistance are up as well.

If our kettle goal isn’t met, our local Salvation Army Corps won’t be able to keep up with the local need.”

The Red Kettle tradition started 128 years ago and continues today as an easy way for people to help others in need.

Your donation at any of our Red Kettles across the Bend area is essential to funding our programs to serve those in need at Christmas and year-round.

The Red Kettle Campaign officially started on November 20th and Red Kettles will be located at many local retail sites through Christmas Eve.

For those that might not have cash handy, donations to the Red Kettle Campaign can also be made online.