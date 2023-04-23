Salmon Run brings nearly 900 racers along Deschutes River

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nearly 900 racers weaved their way along the Deschutes River Saturday morning for the 2023 Salmon Run.

The beloved high desert race draws inspiration from the salmon of the Pacific Northwest.

It started and finished at the Athletic Club of Bend.

The race featured a 5K, 10K, half marathon and a “Little Fry Run” for a variety of age groups.

Marketing Coordinator Megan Burton with Lay it Out Events says there’s a lot of preparation that goes into an even like this.

“Always a little hectic in the morning, everyone getting their bibs, and getting ready. We had Jazzercise come out and do a little pre-race warm up, get everybody ready to run,” says Burton. “Giving Plate is here and they’re beneficiary for this event. So, a dollar from each race registration is going to go straight to them at the end.”

Once racers crossed the finish line, they were given a medal and the top three male and female finishers in both open and master’s categories got even more prizes.

Burton says the next race for them is the Happy Girls Run Series that starts on May 20th in Bend.