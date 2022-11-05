Large dump of salmon left to waste near Cascade Locks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is from Oregon State Police:

On November 2, 2022, at about 3:45 P.M., a Trooper responded to a call of a large dump site of dead salmon near Exit 51 on I-84 and Wyeth Rd, not far from Cascade Locks, Oregon. The investigation determined the salmon were caught in gill nets. Some salmon were filleted while others were left whole. The dump site was located near a tribal in-lieu fishing site. There were also the remains of two deer with the salmon.

OSP Fish & Wildlife is urging anyone with information to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22295270.

***Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators***

The Turn in Poachers (TIP) program offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation, to a suspect, for the unlawful killing of wildlife, and or waste of big game. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags. Learn more:

https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx

PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:

* 5 Points-Mountain Sheep

* 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

* 5 Points-Moose

* 5 Points-Wolf

* 4 Points-Elk

* 4 Points-Deer

* 4 Points-Antelope

* 4 Points-Bear

* 4 Points-Cougar

Oregon Hunters Association Cash Rewards:

* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, and Moose

* $500 Elk, Deer, and Antelope

* $300 Bear, Cougar, and Wolf

* $300 Habitat Destruction

* $200 – Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags

* $200 – Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)

* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

* $100 Game Birds or Furbearers

* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish

Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC) Cash Rewards:

Birds

$500 Hawk, Falcon, Eagle, Owl, Osprey

All other protected avian species: see category below for listed species

Mammals

$500 Cougar, Bobcat, Beaver (public lands only), Black bears, Bighorn Sheep, Marten, Fisher, Sierra Nevada Red Fox

Species listed as “threatened” or “endangered” under state or federal Endangered Species Act (excludes fish)

$1,000 (e.g. wolf, wolverine, kit fox, red tree vole, Canada lynx, sea otter, Columbian white-tailed deer, California brown pelican, western snowy plover, California least tern, northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, short-tailed albatross, streaked horned lark, yellow-billed cuckoo, leatherback sea turtle, olive ridley sea turtle, Oregon spotted frog, green sea turtle, loggerhead sea turtle)

Oregon Outfitters & Guides Association Cash Rewards

$200 Acting as an Outfitter Guide for the Illegal Killing of Wildlife, Illegally Obtaining Oregon Hunting or Angling Licenses or Tags, or Illegally Offering to Act as an Outfitter Guide as defined in ORS 704.010 and 704.020.