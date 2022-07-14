Salem police fatally shoot teen during arrest attempt

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say police in Salem, Oregon, fatally shot a juvenile after attempting to arrest him for his involvement in prior shootings.

Police have not released the juvenile’s name but said he was a teenager.

The Statesman Journal reports officers were trying to arrest him Wednesday for his role in a March shooting at the Salem Center Mall and another shooting in June.

One officer was also shot and was taken to Salem Health. The officer is expected to recover.

RELATED: Police: Juvenile boy shot, wounded at Oregon mall

Salem police said they were attempting to arrest the teen on a warrant with the help of a tactical team. Police say they approached the teen at a parked car, and he pulled out a gun. Gunshots were exchanged, police said.

The teen was hit and died at the scene.