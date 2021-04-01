Salem man arrested in Bend after suspicious incident with teenage girls

Bend Police arrested a Salem man Sunday after a suspicious incident involving two teenage girls.

Thomas Barlow, 58, was arrested and jailed for failing to register as a sex offender and for a probation violation from another county, according to police.

The incident started Sunday around 1:30 when police responded to the area near Dutch Bros. at NE 3rd St. and Lafayette Avenue where a man driving a gold van was seen suspiciously following the girls.

Lt. Juli McConkey said one caller said he watched the girls running and hiding from the man in the van.

The caller was able to get the license plate number of the van as it sped off, out of the area.

Police weren’t able to track down the girls to find out more about the circumstances with the van, McConkey said.

Around 10 p.m., officers spotted the van near the Dutch Bros. on N. Highway 97 and Barlow was arrested.

Police are still trying to find more information about the initial incident. If you have any info or any other information on similar incidents, contact police at 541-693-6911.

Barlow’s van is a 2005 gold Honda Odyssey with a silver box on top and a bike rack on the back,