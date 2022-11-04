▶️ Salem homicide suspect arrested in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Salem was arrested Wednesday in Bend.

Detectives with Bend Police and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team assisted Salem Police in taking 56 year-old Thomas Patrick Healy into custody on Willopa Court in southeast Bend.

According to Salem Police, Healy had a dispute with another man at an encampment back in August and shot him before leaving the scene.

Healy faces multiple charges including second degree murder.

He will be transferred from Deschutes County to Marion County for arraignment and prosecution.

