Salem ghost gun manufacturer indicted in federal court

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The state’s largest ghost gun manufacturer has been indicted for distributing counterfeit pills and weapons.

The 29-year-old Salem man was charged with multiple crimes, including intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

In a targeted raid by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 68 firearms and dozens of components were seized.

A firearm manufacturing workshop was also discovered in his basement.

Agents say the man was paying people to conduct illegal straw purchases of firearms, sometimes in exchange for counterfeit oxycodone pills manufactured with fentanyl.

He is in state custody on a supervised release violation and will be arraigned on the federal indictment at a later date.