Salazar gets lifetime ban for sexual, emotional misconduct

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

TOKYO (AP) — Track coach Alberto Salazar has been permanently banned by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual and emotional misconduct.

Salazar has 10 days to appeal the decision.

The SafeSport center does not reveal details of investigations.

In 2019, a handful of runners including Mary Cain, Kara Goucher and Amy Yoder Begley revealed that they had been emotionally and physically abused while working with Salazar as part of the Nike Oregon Project team.

In January 2020, SafeSport temporarily barred Salazar.

Monday’s decision makes it a permanent ban pending any appeal.