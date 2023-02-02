Saint Francis students raise money, give back for Catholic Schools Week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s National Catholic Schools Week — or their Spirit Week, you could say.

Students from Saint Francis Catholic School in Bend joined with the Knights of Columbus to help clean up bottles and cans on the side of Old Bend Redmond Highway Wednesday.

It’s all to help give back and to raise money for the school.

The week includes spirit events in schools like Crazy Hat Day and Crazy Socks Day.

“All these gifts and rewards for us throughout the week really give us motivation and spirit to do other give back activities to help our community,” said eighth grader Danielle.

Over the years, fundraising events during catholic schools week have produced nearly $14,000 for the school.