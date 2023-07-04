▶️ Saint Francis School 8th graders donate $500 to Bend VFW

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Francis 8th graders are donating $500 to the Bend VFW.

The kids held in-house fundraisers which included a water balloon sale — throwing water balloons at graduating 8th graders.

This is the third year that Saint Francis has raised funds for veterans in Central Oregon.

“They know that there is a need for service in our community and that the veterans have given to them an awful lot. And so they have the opportunity to give back,” said Julie Mann, Head of Administration at St. Francis School.



The VFW will use this money to help replace their roof, which hasn’t been upgraded since 1997.

Though the VFW is open to the public, they say the school was able to introduce them to a whole new audience.