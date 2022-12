by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Skiers at Meissner Sno-Park have answered the age-old question: “Why did the grouse cross the road?”

Video posted on the Meissner Nordic Conditions Facebook group shows the bird named “Fiver” holding up skiers on the trail.

“Fiver” slowly crosses before being shooed away.

Why the name Fiver? Because it seems to appear most often in the Five Corners area.

