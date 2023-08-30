▶️ Girlfriend of Bend murder suspect Caleb Cegers appears in court

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The girlfriend of the suspect in the death of a man in downtown Bend appeared in court Tuesday.

Sadie Cole, 21, faces charges of fourth degree assault, second degree disorderly conduct and a felony count of hindering prosecution.

According to Deschutes County Circuit Court documents, the hindering prosecution charge was for helping murder suspect Caleb Cegers, 20, obtain transportation “with the intent to hinder the apprehension, prosecution, conviction or punishment” of Cegers.

Cole failed to appear for a court appearance last week and a warrant was placed for her arrest. That warrant was later recalled.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Caleb Cegers is the primary suspect in the downtown Bend homicide that killed Taylor Wyss, 33, of Redmond on August 10.

Bend Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 Block of NW Wall Street just after midnight.

Caleb and his brother Dahnte, 25, were arrested in Cleveland, Tennessee on Aug. 18. The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office said they are expected to be returned to Central Oregon by mid-September.

Caleb is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Dahnte is charged with hindering prosecution. The DA’s office has said that the case will be presented to a grand jury.

Friends and colleagues of Taylor Wyss have launched a GoFundMe account to help with memorial expenses, and to create a trust fund for Wyss’s young son.