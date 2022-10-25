▶️ Could you live in an apartment the size of 1-car garage for $700 per month?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Downtown Sacramento’s newest apartments are tiny. Try the size of a single-car garage.

“It’s about 267 square feet,” said Renee Funston with Capitol Area Development Authority. “This is definitely a micro apartment.”

The biggest thing in these 58 units is the queen sized bed – which is built into the wall. It also includes a small bathroom and kitchenette.

RELATED: ‘Deschutes County 2040’ seeks input on rural future: How to participate

RELATED: Women, children prioritized for new Bend 20-unit outdoor shelter

The five-story building even features a community gathering space overlooking the Sacramento skyline on the top floor.

Occupancy is limited to two people per unit.

The goal is to build more apartments that are affordable for downtown workers who make under $43,000 per year.

Went will be around $700 – $1,000 per month, depending on the person’s income level.

The land is owned by the state. This is the first project in California to be built under Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order to use surplus state property for more housing.