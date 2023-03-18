Check it out! Oregon Ducks great Sabrina Ionescu gets NIKE signature shoe

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Ducks basketball legend Sabrina Ionescu is getting her own Nike shoe and apparel line.

The shoe is called Sabrina 1. The shoe is adorned with a signature “S” on the front and Ionescu’s signature on the back.

It also has the words “Anyone” and “Anywhere” hidden in the shoe. NIKE says the quote “serves as reference to Ionescu’s unmatched competitive spirit as well as her belief that dreamers can come from anywhere.”

NIKE says the shoe’s embroidery patterns are inspired by Ionescu’s Romanian heritage — specifically that country’s art and architecture.

RELATED: ‘It’s always us’: Oregon alums Sabrina Ionescu, Hroniss Grasu engaged

The apparel line includes shirts, shorts and socks.

“Ionescu is the first women’s basketball player to deliver a unisex signature collection with NIKE, Inc.,” Kerry Sobol, NIKE VP for Global Women’s Team and Organized Sports, said in a statement. “We are thrilled she will lead the charge with us and continue to change the scope of the game for future generations.”

Nike said Ionescu had an active role in creating the collection.

The Sabrina 1 and apparel collection will be released later this summer.