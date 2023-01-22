‘It’s always us’: Oregon alums Sabrina Ionescu, Hroniss Grasu engaged

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Oregon Ducks athletes who have made the big time in the pros are preparing for another endeavour: Marriage.

Sabrina Ionescu, the Ducks basketball star who now plays for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, said yes to longtime boyfriend and fellow Duck Hroniss Grasu, who’s the center for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ionescu made the announcement on Instagram.

“It’s always us here’s to forever with you,” Ionescu posted with a photo of Grasu on one knee asking the big question. The proposal happened inside a heart made of candles, surrounded by roses.

Congratulations were posted in the comments by WNBA stars Sue Bird, Candace Parker and Kelsey Plum, tennis star Naomi Osaka, Vanessa Bryant and Nike.

Ionescu was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Liberty. She averaged 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season.

Grasu was drafted in the 3rd Round by the Chicago Bears in 2015. He’s also played for the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers before landing in Las Vegas this past season.