S-503 Fire sees improved containment levels with cooler weather aiding crews

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crews were able to make progress on containing the S-503 Fire burning on the Confederated Tribe of the Warm Springs Reservation.

Late Tuesday evening the Northwest Incident Management Team said the fire is now 20% contained with about 6,046 acres burning.

Of that, about 535 acres are private in-holdings protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Cooler temperatures allowed firefighters to make significant progress on the blaze.

The evening update said a containment line is now completely around the entire fire perimeter, but much work remains to secure the line.

They’ll be looking to cool hotspots and construct a containment line directly along the fire’s edge in areas where unburned fuels remain between the previously constructed fire line.

Additional ordered resources continue to arrive to assist with the suppression efforts.

Resources from the S-503 Fire will remain available to assist the Confederated Tribe of the Warm Springs Reservation with any new fire starts.