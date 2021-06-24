S-503 fire grows in size as containment increases near Warm Springs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crews were able to make progress on containing the S-503 Fire burning on the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation Wednesday night.

About 30% of the fire has been contained with about 6,679 acres burning, and of that 535 acres is private in-holdings protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

There was no fire perimeter growth today.

All smokes and hotspots 300 feet from the fire’s edge in the timber and 100 feet in grass/brush are being located and cooled to meet control objectives.

Additonal resources are arriving to assist with the mop-up and suppression operations.

Resources from the S-503 Fire will be available to assist the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation with any new fire starts.

The Wasco County Sherriff’s Office has determined all residences west of Kelly Springs Rd/Back Walters Rd remain at evacuation Level 2 – Get Set.

Anything east of Kelly Springs to Reservation Rd, including Walters Corners and the community of Pine Grove, also remains at Level 2 – Get Set.