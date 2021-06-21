RVs destroyed in fires within a quarter mile of each other outside La Pine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two separate RVs were destroyed in fires within a quarter mile of each other outside La Pine Sunday morning, authorities say.

Firefighters from La Pine Rural Fire arrived around 5:30 a.m. at the campsites east of Drafter Road and North of Rosland Road.

Crews were able to contain both fires within an hour before the flames could continue spreading toward the La Pine community.

The cool, early morning temperatures and the lack of wind-assisted firefighters in containing the fires quickly.

Both RV’s were destroyed, and the fires were declared to be suspicious in nature.

Federal Central Oregon Fire Service and Deschutes County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating the causes.