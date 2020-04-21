RVs and spaces donated for St. Charles caregivers with COVID contact

Beaver Coaches, Happy Camper RV Rentals and Scandia RV Park have teamed up to give St. Charles caregivers who’ve had direct contact with COVID-19 a place to quarantine.

Beaver Coach Sales & Happy Campers RV Rentals have donated 2 RVs while preparing additional units and organizing local business donations for care packages.

Scandia RV Park has matched the RV donation with 2 full-hookup parking spaces, including additional amenities such as free cable TV and Wi-Fi.

“I think it is important that we give back to say thank you to our caregivers,” says Kristina Whaley, Rental Manager at Happy Campers RV Rentals. “We wanted to help and knew we have these wonderful resources [RVs], that provide a convenient and safe space, where caregivers can recharge.”

“We welcomed the opportunity to offer parking sites for those caregivers that do so much for all of our neighbors.” says Richard Brinkman, General Manager at Scandia RV Parks.

Scandia is a family-owned, local RV park with multiple locations in Bend. Their goal is to provide a safe, clean place for people to stay for a night, month, or an extended time-period.

“It’s heart-warming to see the response from local businesses that want to help.” says Katie Molby, Marketing Manager at Beaver Coach Sales. “A big thanks to Alpenglow Dental, Bend Soap Company, Dermatology Health Specialists, and Fancy Sauce Soap for their donations to the care packages.”