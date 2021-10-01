RV Fire quickly contained, structures spared thanks to help from nearby neighbor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An RV fire was kept to a small size Thursday morning thanks to help from a nearby neighbor who called 911 and went into quick action.

Redmond Fire & Rescue said when they arrived a small RV had been mostly consumed by flames and three buildings were threatened.

The fire was located on the 7900 block of SW 77th Street, at the site of the former Petersen Rock Garden & Museum.

A neighbor saw the smoke from the fire and while he was calling 911, he went back to his house to get a tractor that pulled a trailer with a water tank and pump to help put out the flames.

He was able to safely prevent the RV fire from spreading to the other structures and brush before Redmond Fire & Rescue arrived.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the remaining fire in the RV and protected the exposed buildings.

A second fire engine controlled the surrounding brush fire.

Redmond Fire & Rescue said the fire was under control in nine minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.