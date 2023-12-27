Montana man arrested in deadly crash that killed family of 4 near Terrebonne

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Montana man has been arrested on multiple charges in the deaths of a Troutdale family killed in a fiery crash near Terrebonne in October.

Jesse Carl Ross, 43, of Corvallis, Mont., is charged in Deschutes County with four counts of first-degree manslaughter and one count each of DUII, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. His first court appearance is expected Wednesday.

Ross is accused in the Oct. 12 deaths of Gary Rutledge, 57, Michelle Rutledge, 53, and their children, Kate and Ryan Rutledge, ages 15 and 17, respectively. The fatal crash happened between Terrebonne and Redmond around 7:30 p.m. and closed Highway 97 for several hours.

The preliminary investigation by Oregon State Police indicated a Chevrolet Silverado was northbound when it crossed the center line, sideswiped a southbound semi truck and trailer, and then struck a Toyota Rav4 that the Rutledge family was in. The Toyota subsequently caught fire and became fully engulfed, troopers say.

According to multiple reports, the family was driving south to see the annular eclipse.

Deschutes County Jail records show Ross was arrested Tuesday night.