A La Pine man has been sentenced to 91 years in prison after being convicted on multiple felonies for child sex abuse. And that may not be the end of the punishment for him.
Rusty Allen Pugh, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for abuses against three girls.
He was initially charged with more than 90 counts involving six victims, but prosecutors reduced the number of charges. They said he will face trial on the allegations from those other three victims, the Bend Bulletin reported.
Pugh was found guilty on 17 counts including first-degree charges of rape, sex abuse, sodomy and sexual penetration.
Prosecutors sought the 91 year sentence, saying Pugh is a danger to the public. Defense attorneys asked for 16 years, the Bulletin reported.
While Pugh does not have any previous convictions as an adult, court documents state he had juvenile convictions for first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy. Court records indicate there was no indication he completed recommended aversion therapy for sex offenders.
In a 1987 evaluation, Pugh was able to recall 17 children with whom he had sexual encounters, according to court documents. They ranged in age from 3 to 11 years old. Pugh allegedly used “tricks, bribes and verbal coercion,” the documents read.
Pugh was arrested in 2019.
