Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol’s ruins

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement. It was a grim reminder of the horrors still coming to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
An adviser to Mariupol’s mayor said Tuesday that the bodies were decomposing and a stench permeated the neighborhood. Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol was relentlessly pounded during a monthslong siege that finally ended last week.
Russian forces already held the rest of the city, where an estimated 100,000 people remained out a prewar population of 450,000. Many were trapped without food, water, heat or electricity.
Biden: Leaders navigating ‘dark hour’ after Ukraine invasion
TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden has warned fellow leaders of the informal Indo-Pacific security coalition known as the Quad that they are “navigating through a dark hour in our shared history.” His warning comes as Russia continues a brutal war on Ukraine.
Biden called for greater Indo-Pacific leadership in the effort to stop Russian aggression at the start of a summit Tuesday with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan. Biden did not directly call out any countries.
But his message appeared to be a nudge of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with whom differences persist over how to respond to Russia.
Hungary announces ‘state of danger’ over war in Ukraine
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary has declared a legal “state of danger” in response to the war in neighboring Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Tuesday.
The move, which will take effect at midnight on Wednesday, allows the right-wing nationalist government to take special measures without the participation of the legislature, and to enact laws by decree.
It followed Orban’s ruling party passing a constitutional amendment Tuesday allowing for legal states of danger to be declared when armed conflicts, wars or humanitarian disasters were taking place in neighboring countries.
A previous state of danger, declared during the COVID-19 pandemic, was set to expire on June 1.