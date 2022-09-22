US: Security Council must tell Russia to stop nuclear threats

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is calling on every U.N. Security Council member to “send a clear message” to Russia that it must stop its nuclear threats in its war in Ukraine.

Blinken addressed a council session Thursday about the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that his nuclear-armed country will “certainly use all means available to us” if its territory is threatened and to defend the country and its people.

At the council meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov devoted his speech to repeating his country’s frequent claims that Kyiv has long oppressed Russian speakers in Ukraine’s east.

