NATO country Poland hit by Russian missiles aimed at Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile barrage on the Ukrainian power grid sent the war spilling over into neighboring countries, hitting NATO member Poland and cutting electricity to much of Moldova.

It was Russia’s biggest barrage yet, and some of the missiles crossed into a rural area of Poland near the Ukrainian border.

That’s according to a U.S. official. It marked the first time in the war that Russian weapons have come down on a NATO country.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information. But Mueller said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.”